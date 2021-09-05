Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $18.05 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $577.97 million and $5.30 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $18.05 or 0.00036002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,149.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.33 or 0.07815268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.48 or 0.00433662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $709.18 or 0.01414123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00138702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.71 or 0.00649482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.14 or 0.00610461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.00381572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005906 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

