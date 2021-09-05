$0.69 EPS Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBNC opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $476.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

