-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarLotz.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarLotz by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of CarLotz by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. CarLotz has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.90.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

