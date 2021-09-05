Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBJHF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IBJHF opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Ibstock has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.