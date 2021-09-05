Bbva USA Acquires New Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $2,884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

