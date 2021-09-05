Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.62 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $173.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.