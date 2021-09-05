Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,678,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $159.89 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

