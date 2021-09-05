Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,725 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Textron worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

