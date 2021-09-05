ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Stake Boosted by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $256,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIS opened at $15.90 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.