Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $429.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $430.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.