Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 43,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $197.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

