Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 186,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after purchasing an additional 171,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $486.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.56. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

