Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 96.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

