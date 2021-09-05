Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 161.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $130.27 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.