Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 44,835 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

