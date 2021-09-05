PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE PFL opened at $11.89 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

