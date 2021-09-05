Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE NUO opened at $16.51 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.79% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

