Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,250 shares of company stock worth $1,826,054 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 429,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 15.8% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 254,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

