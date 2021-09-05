Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.