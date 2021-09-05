Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $700,221.61

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $700,221.61 and approximately $14,483.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00158714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00189297 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.25 or 0.07832094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,969.96 or 0.99300953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00982624 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TYPHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.