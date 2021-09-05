Panda Yield Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $54,698.39 and $1,419.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00122787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00833684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047140 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

