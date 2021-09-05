Ditto Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Ditto coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001862 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $59,104.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00158714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00189297 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.25 or 0.07832094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,969.96 or 0.99300953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00982624 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

