WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

