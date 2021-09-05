WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

Shares of DOG opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.