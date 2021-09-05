WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after buying an additional 1,039,646 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,463,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 348,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

