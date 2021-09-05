WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 48.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 166.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $198.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.48.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.