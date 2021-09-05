$0.99 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Ichor posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.