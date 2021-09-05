Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 7,200 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 7,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,007,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,010,518.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 9,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.54 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of C$393.68 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.68.

CEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.84.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

