WealthShield Partners LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 280,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,720,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

