WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,732 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $44.08 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

