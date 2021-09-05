WealthShield Partners LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 92,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,461.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3,319.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

