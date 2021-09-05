Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. CWM LLC grew its stake in CSX by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in CSX by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 684.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

