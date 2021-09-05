Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

