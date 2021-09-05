Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 240.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 96.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $181.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.49.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.