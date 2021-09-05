Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $251,683.64 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $251,683.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,272,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $63,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

