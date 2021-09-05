Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $603,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,768,000 after acquiring an additional 512,663 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 51.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,449,000 after acquiring an additional 248,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 318,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

