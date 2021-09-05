Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Harsco by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Harsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Harsco by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 16.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

