Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GVA opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

