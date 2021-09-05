Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $758,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $102.72 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

