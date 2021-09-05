Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $12.61 billion and approximately $4.92 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00123065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00840217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00166851 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,606,863,534 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

