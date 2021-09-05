Global Social Chain (GSC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.48 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.48 million and $33,920.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00123065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00840217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.