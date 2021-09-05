John Hakopian Sells 2,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.00 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 18.0% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 509,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

