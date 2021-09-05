Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.