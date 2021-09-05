Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYC opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

