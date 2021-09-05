Reviewing Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Bancshares and Investar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Investar 0 1 1 0 2.50

Investar has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.59%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares -26.20% 11.86% 1.18% Investar 18.71% 7.63% 0.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Investar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $181.58 million 2.51 -$74.97 million $1.82 17.46 Investar $105.89 million 2.21 $13.89 million $1.21 18.58

Investar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Investar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats Investar on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.