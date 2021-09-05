BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $16.03 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

