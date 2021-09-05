Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 93,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% in the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,163,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

