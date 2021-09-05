Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $53.19 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

