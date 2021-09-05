Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

