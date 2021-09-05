Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 552.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,765 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 542.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,208 shares of company stock worth $2,176,350. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

